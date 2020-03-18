Federal judges suspend trials, other hearings for 6 weeks

HAMMOND — Federal courts across Northern Indiana are suspending trials and most other judicial hearings for the next six weeks in wake of the spread of COVID-19.
Nine judges signed a general order, dated Tuesday, stating, “The gatherings of people in close proximity to one another that occur during court operations presents substantial health risks to the public.
“It is not possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, counsel, court staff, and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks, specifically, the danger of becoming infected with COVID-19.”
The order states the judges are postponing all trials, now scheduled to begin over the next six weeks, until after May 1.
They are similarly postponing all guilty plea hearings and sentencing in criminal cases until after May 1.
Grand jury hearings that are a prelude to new criminal charges will be postponed for four weeks.
The order recommends judges conduct all other criminal and civil court proceedings during the next six week by telephone or videoconferencing.
The federal court is canceled all mass naturalization swearing-in ceremonies for the foreseeable future, but may hold oath ceremonies for individuals who qualify for expedited service.
Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said his office will work closely with Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann on ways to protect the health of all who come before the court.
The order has the effect of canceling nearly 500 trials and civil and criminal hearings that were scheduled for the remainder of this month and next at the federal courthouses in Hammond, South Bend, Fort Wayne and West Lafayette.
All four courthouses will remain open to the public during the next six weeks and the and staff of the court’s clerk’s office will be available by telephone and will process regular mail as well as electronic document filings.
Officers of the Marshals Service and other court security officers will deny entrance to anyone who presents a health risk and inquire of all whether they or someone close have symptoms, been medically evaluated or diagnosed as infected, visited anyone in quarantine for COVID-19 or traveled abroad in the last 14 days.