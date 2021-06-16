Federal prosecutor drop charges against former Region official

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney will not retry a former Gary official on public corruption charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay asked a federal judge to dismiss fraud charges that have been pending for seven years against Ethel Shelton.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen granted the U.S. Attorney's motion Wednesday and ordered Shelton be reimbursed for payments she made on her court-imposed fine and other costs.

The request came a month after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago overturned a 2018 jury verdict against Shelton.

Her defense attorney, Andrea E. Gambino, of Chicago, predicted last month a new trial would be pointless after the appeals court ruled that so much of the evidence against Shelton was improperly gathered by the FBI.

Shelton had been an executive secretary between 2003 and 2014 to then Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin. The office provides poor relief assistance to Gary residents.

Federal prosecutors charged Shelton, 76, of Gary, in 2014 with helping Elgin extort township government employees for contributions to Elgin’s election fund.