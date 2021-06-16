Federal prosecutor to drop charges against former Region official

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney will not retry a former Gary official on public corruption charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay is asking a federal judge to dismiss fraud charges that have been pending for seven years against Ethel Shelton.

The request comes a month after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago overturned a 2018 jury verdict against Shelton.

Her defense attorney, Andrea E. Gambino, of Chicago, predicted last month a new trial would be pointless after the appeals court ruled that so much of the evidence against Shelton was improperly gathered by the FBI.

Shelton had been an executive secretary between 2003 and 2014 to then Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin. The office provides poor relief assistance to Gary residents.

Federal prosecutors charged Shelton, 76, of Gary, in 2014 with helping Elgin extort township government employees for contributions to Elgin’s election fund.

Elgin pleaded guilty in May 2017 to extortion and failing to pay $6,311 in federal income taxes. Elgin served 10 months in prison.

Shelton pleaded not guilty and went to trial. A federal jury found her guilty April 16, 2018, of two fraud counts.