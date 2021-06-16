Federal prosecutor to drop charges against former Region official

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney will not retry a former Gary official on public corruption charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay is asking a federal judge to dismiss fraud charges that have been pending for seven years against Ethel Shelton.
The request comes a month after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago overturned a 2018 jury verdict against Shelton.
Her defense attorney, Andrea E. Gambino, of Chicago, predicted last month a new trial would be pointless after the appeals court ruled that so much of the evidence against Shelton was improperly gathered by the FBI.
Shelton had been an executive secretary between 2003 and 2014 to then Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin. The office provides poor relief assistance to Gary residents.
Federal prosecutors charged Shelton, 76, of Gary, in 2014 with helping Elgin extort township government employees for contributions to Elgin’s election fund.
Elgin pleaded guilty in May 2017 to extortion and failing to pay $6,311 in federal income taxes. Elgin served 10 months in prison.
Shelton pleaded not guilty and went to trial. A federal jury found her guilty April 16, 2018, of two fraud counts.
A judge sentenced Shelton to 366 days probation, fined her $2,000 and ordered her to pay $15,000 in restitution to the township.
Gambino successfully argued to the federal appeals court that almost all of the evidence prosecutors used against Shelton in the 2018 trial was tainted by an illegal search conducted by an FBI informant.
The appeals court ruled the informant, a co-worker with Shelton, improperly went into her office without permission, looking for incriminating documents and copying them.
The appeals judges stated, last month, the FBI should have first obtained permission from a court magistrate to do this.
On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the charges pending against Shelton. The U.S. attorney also is recommending the court reimburse Shelton for $3,175 she already has paid in fines and restitution.