HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent the American widow of an ISIS terrorist from portraying herself to a jury as either a victim or a hero of the Middle East conflict.
Samantha “Sally” Elhassani, 33, of Elkhart, Indiana, is scheduled to be tried before a U.S. District Court jury in less than two months on charges she supplied material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist militant group.
Jury selection would begin the week of Jan. 6 on conspiracy counts that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison
There is no dispute she accompanied her late husband, Moussa Elhassani, and brother-in-law, Abdelhadi Elhassani, to Syria, where the foreign terrorist organization warred against American allies.
But assistant U.S. Attorneys and her defense team dispute what motives and pressures drove her.
Prosecutors argue she willingly left America in November 2014 to procure military gear, like rifle scopes and image-stabilized binoculars, gold and other precious metals in Hong Kong, and helped smuggle them into ISIS-controlled territory in Syria in the spring of 2015 to help terrorists keep the fight going.
Prosecutors argue that what happened after she settled in the war zone is irrelevant to the charges she faces, and could present her to the jury as a sympathetic figure who should be acquitted regardless of her illegal activity.
Elhassani, who is pleading not guilty, has already made her case to the national media in a series of interviews that she was overborne by an abusive husband, was treated like an American spy by ISIS, and she helped victims of ISIS brutality escape.
One headline by CNN states, “Beaten, tortured, sexually abused: An American ISIS widow looks for a way home.”
Elhassani told PBS' "Frontline" and the BBC last year that her husband, Moussa Elhassani, a Moroccan national, first promised their travels abroad would be a vacation.
But once they got to the Middle East, she said he confronted her with the choice of following into Syria or watching him leave with her daughter, possibly never to see either again.
He became a sniper for the militant group that gained control of large arts of Syria and Iraq five years ago.
U.S.-backed forces in Syria and Iraq eventually recovered all of the ISIS-held territories. Her husband died in the conflict and American allies captured her. The government charged her on her return to northern Indiana last year.
Her chief defense counsel, Chicago attorney Thomas Durkin, argues it was "absurd" the government was charging her with conspiracy to provide ISIS material support since she was forced to do so by her "maniac" husband.
Durkin said ISIS considered Elhassani an American spy and that's why they arrested, tortured and raped her in an ISIS prison in Raqqa, Syria, the one-time capital of the ISIS caliphate.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi said Elhassani's interviews and memoir, “The Truth," are a tangle of uncorroborated stories she has made to the media to rehabilitate her image as a reluctant wife of a radical.
He said there is no evidence — beyond her own words — that her husband abused her.
Nevertheless, U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon commented in open court last year that her defense is compelling.
Her defense team is in search of even more persuasive evidence — Yazidi women her husband bought and owned as slaves. The Yazidis are non-Islamic residents of the Middle East.
The defendant has said she protected her husband’s Yazidi slaves and helped them escape as ISIS fell. The defense argues the Yazidis could prove the defendant opposed ISIS.
Last week, Zanzi filed a written motion asking the judge to exclude uncorroborated testimony and argument of domestic abuse by her husband, her imprisonment and torture by ISIS and her assistance to Yazidi slaves.
He said none of that defends her from her support of ISIS in her travels before entering the Syrian war zone.
The defense has yet to respond to the government’s exclusion arguments.