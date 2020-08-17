Federal prosecutors want 10-year prison term for Indiana ISIS widow

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are demanding a 10-year prison term for an Elkhart, Indiana woman accused of supporting terrorism.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon on Monday that Samantha “Sally” Elhassani doesn’t deserve a lighter sentence.
He said she has falsely manipulated the media into selling her to the public as a naive pawn in a Middle East terrorism drama.
Elhassani, 33, of Elkhart, Indiana has told PBS' "Frontline" and the BBC and other journalists she was bullied by an abusive husband into helping him, and his brother, become fighters for ISIS, a terrorist group that took over parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.
Zanzi states in his memo, made public Monday, “Elhassani was not a passive bystander ... She was a key contributor, who went to extreme measures to ensure the success of their mission. She knew what she was doing and why she was doing it.”
Elhassani pleaded guilty last November to providing financial support to ISIS to avoid trial on more serious charges that could have carried a 20-year sentence. She is now set to be sentenced Aug. 27.
The government concedes Elhassani has never espoused support for ISIS and is unlikely to be a future terrorist threat.
Nevertheless, prosecutors complain she cannot mitigate her guilt by claiming she didn’t know her late husband, Moussa Elhassani, a Moroccan national, and his brother, Abdelhadi, were bound for the ISIS war zone.
Zanzi states Elhassani made three trips abroad between November 2014 and April 2015 to Hong Kong, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold from the United States, concealing the valuables and her mission from authorities. She involved children in her trips.
He states she told various relatives and friends conflicting cover stories of why she was traveling to Morocco; that she was vacationing, looking to buy a beach house or undergo minor surgery. She told FBI agents she knew she was going to start a business in Hong Kong.
Instead, she drained her and her husband’s bank accounts to buy gold and other precious metals, rifle scopes and image-stabilized binoculars for her husband, who wanted to be a sniper for ISIS.
He said Elhassani “ will undoubtedly point the finger at her deceased husband and missing brother-in-law” to shift the blame from her, but the court should conclude she was resourceful enough to withdraw from her husband’s plan, but instead uprooted her children to live among terrorists.
U.S.-backed forces in Syria and Iraq eventually recovered all of the ISIS-held territories. Her husband died in the conflict and American allies captured her. The government charged her on her return to Northern Indiana last year.
Defense attorneys Thomas A. Durkin and Joshua G. Herman responded with their own memorandum to the court that Elhassani is only guilty of concealing a Hong Kong financial transaction involving terrorism that was done at the direction of her violently abusive husband and equally, if not more, radical brother-in-law.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.