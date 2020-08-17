Federal prosecutors want 10-year prison term for Indiana ISIS widow

Nevertheless, prosecutors complain she cannot mitigate her guilt by claiming she didn’t know her late husband, Moussa Elhassani, a Moroccan national, and his brother, Abdelhadi, were bound for the ISIS war zone.

Zanzi states Elhassani made three trips abroad between November 2014 and April 2015 to Hong Kong, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold from the United States, concealing the valuables and her mission from authorities. She involved children in her trips.

He states she told various relatives and friends conflicting cover stories of why she was traveling to Morocco; that she was vacationing, looking to buy a beach house or undergo minor surgery. She told FBI agents she knew she was going to start a business in Hong Kong.

Instead, she drained her and her husband’s bank accounts to buy gold and other precious metals, rifle scopes and image-stabilized binoculars for her husband, who wanted to be a sniper for ISIS.

He said Elhassani “ will undoubtedly point the finger at her deceased husband and missing brother-in-law” to shift the blame from her, but the court should conclude she was resourceful enough to withdraw from her husband’s plan, but instead uprooted her children to live among terrorists.