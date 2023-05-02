HAMMOND — The U.S. District trial is underway for two 29-year-old Gary men accused of a six-year-old drug-related murder.

Taquan Clarke and Devontae Martin are pleading not guilty to a charge of killing Kevin Hood, 43, of Gary during an armed robbery July 28, 2017, outside the ‘Shine On’ car wash near 15th and Massachusetts in Gary’s Midtown neighborhood.

Jury selection began Monday morning for what is expected to be a two-week trial revolving around allegations of a wide-ranging illicit and violent drug conspiracy.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys David J. Nozick, Caitlan Padula and Kimberly Schultz are prepared to lay out their case through the testimony of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and state, county and Gary police officers.

Court papers indicate government prosecutors anticipate presenting video from surveillance cameras that recorded images of the homicide.

The government also is expected to give jurors an inside view of the criminal enterprise from several men accused of taking part in it, including its leader, Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell, 47, of Gary.

A federal grand jury first indicted Caldwell, Clarke, Martin and six other individuals five years ago on felony counts alleging they conspired to cocaine and heroin.

The drug sales allegedly took place between 2016 and 2018 across Gary, including a rental house in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street and Caldwell’s car wash business, “Da Wash” at 20th Place and Broadway.

The government alleges Caldwell and his co-defendants, armed with semi-automatic firearms, violently protected their turf and expanded their illicit business against competitors.

Caldwell, who pleaded guilty last summer to being the drug operation’s ringleader, stated in his plea agreement he would testify that he decided in the summer of 2017 to rob Hood.

He said in open court last summer someone told him Hood had large amounts of cocaine and cash at Hood’s Shine On car wash.

Caldwell said he, Martin and Clarke went to Hood’s business, where he saw Hood struggling with Martin. Just as Hood appeared to be getting the better of the fight, Clarke ran up and fatally shot Hood.

Clarke’s defense attorneys are expected to argue Caldwell’s eyewitness account of Hood’s killing cannot be relied upon.

Caldwell previously claimed he wasn’t even acquainted with Clarke before the date of the crime.