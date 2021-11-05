Feds add on two years to Region man's robbery sentence

HAMMOND — A federal judge is adding two years of prison to the sentence of a man who keeps bouncing between state and federal courts for firearms violations.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed those two years Thursday on 24-year-old Brandon C. Smith.

But Smith cannot begin serving this sentence until after he finishes a 2.5 year state prison term he received in August from a Lake Criminal Court judge.

He must serve a combined 4.5 year in both state and federal prisons.

Federal court records indicate Smith was involved in a spree of criminal violations the past five years that include a half dozen arrests and now three criminal convictions.

The first conviction took place Feb. 26, 2016, when Smith pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm on school property. He avoided prison at that time because a Lake Criminal court judge freed him on two years probation.

Nevertheless, Smith was back under police scrutiny four months later after he posted videos on social media, brandishing handguns and purchasing firearms ammunition for juveniles as well as an extended gun magazine for himself.