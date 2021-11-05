Feds add on two years to Region man's robbery sentence

HAMMOND — A federal judge is adding two years of prison to the sentence of a man who keeps bouncing between state and federal courts for firearms violations.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed those two years Thursday on 24-year-old Brandon C. Smith.
But Smith cannot begin serving this sentence until after he finishes a 2.5 year state prison term he received in August from a Lake Criminal Court judge.
He must serve a combined 4.5 year in both state and federal prisons.
Federal court records indicate Smith was involved in a spree of criminal violations the past five years that include a half dozen arrests and now three criminal convictions.
The first conviction took place Feb. 26, 2016, when Smith pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm on school property. He avoided prison at that time because a Lake Criminal court judge freed him on two years probation.
Nevertheless, Smith was back under police scrutiny four months later after he posted videos on social media, brandishing handguns and purchasing firearms ammunition for juveniles as well as an extended gun magazine for himself.
A federal grand jury indicted Smith in July 2016 on charge he violated federal law by illegally possessing a firearm after becoming a convicted felon.
Smith pleaded guilty – his second conviction – in October 2017 to the firearms violation. A federal judge imposed a 21-month federal sentence.
Smith finished his sentence in July 2019 and was released back into the public on the condition that he remain law abiding for the next two year.
However, five months later Smith was back in trouble for robbing a Hammond outside an East Chicago bar, which led to new charges in Lake Criminal Court
As a habitual criminal, Smith was facing a maximum penalty of 36 years imprisonment.
But he avoided that by signing a plea agreement, negotiated between Smith’s defense attorney negotiated and the county prosecutor, that reduce the punishment for his third felony conviction down to the 2.5 years.
But Smith still faced a reckoning with federal court because he committed the 2019 East Chicago robbery while on federal probation.
And U.S. District Court judges decided in recent weeks that Smith got off too easy with just a 2.5 year sentence in state court and added two years to it this week.