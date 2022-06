Feds arrest bogus mailman for violating the letter of the law, complaint says

HAMMOND — Investigators say a mail thief made one big mistake leading to his arrest — impersonating a mailman working on Sunday.

Nurldon Green III, 29, of DeMotte, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court to answer to felony charges of theft and impersonating a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Green is free on bond and set to be formally arraigned Aug. 4 on criminal charges that carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

U.S. Postal Inspector Brian Lambka alleges in a complaint filed Tuesday that he enlisted the help of DeMotte police to capture someone stealing mail.

He said members of the public had complained of missing mail and seen someone “dressed as a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier” and removing U.S. mail from roadside mailboxes around DeMotte.

Lambka added the impostor was attracting attention he was out “on Sundays, traditionally a day the U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail to residences or businesses in the United States.”

Officers arrested Green at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location in DeMotte wearing an official U.S. Postal Service uniform and satchel but lacking an official mail carrier vehicle or identification.

Investigators found mail from various locations including Valparaiso, Michigan City, Demotte and communities in Illinois in Green’s satchel.

U.S. Magistrate Andrew P. Rodovich advised Green of the charges and penalties he faces and appointed a member of the court’s federal defender office to represent Green — at public expense — after determining Green is eligible for the service.