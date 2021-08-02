Feds arrest Region man on illicit gun trafficking charges

HAMMOND — Authorities arrested an East Chicago man accused of multiple illicit firearms violations in Lake County.

Terrence McCray, 22, of East Chicago, appeared Monday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin on 21 conspiracy and false statement counts.

The magistrate ordered McCray to be held in federal custody until his next court hearing Wednesday afternoon to determine if he will be freed on bond or held until trial.

A federal grand jury indicted McCray late last month. The case was sealed from public view until McCray’s arrest Monday.

A 20-page indictment alleges McCray arranged for gun purchases on more than a dozen dates around December 2019 for himself and others “known and unknown to the grand jury.”

It alleges McCray paid three unidentified individuals, known as straw buyers, to apply for the gun in their own names and then hand over them over to himself and others.

McCray allegedly arranged for the trio to purchase Glocks and other firearms at Westforth Sports in unincorporated Calumet Township, Cabela’s and Deb’s Gun Range in Hammond and at a Darkside Armory table at a Lake County gun show.