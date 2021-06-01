Feds charge Lake County businessman with tax evasion

HAMMOND — A prominent Lake County businessman is being charged with federal income tax evasion.

Daniel Urquiza, of the Meyer’s Castle banquet hall in Dyer and the restaurant at The Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond, is named in a felony count filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

The office of Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell filed court papers Tuesday indicating Urquiza has signed a deal to plead guilty, in return for leniency.

Neither Urquiza nor his attorney, Theodore T. Poulos of Chicago, could be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.

No date has yet been set for Urquiza’s appearance in court to formally plead to the charges.

A nine-page plea agreement, made public on the court’s website, states Urquiza admits he concealed over $720,000 of income between 2014 and 2018 from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

He admits filing false tax documents that under reported the income he received from the Lost Marsh restaurant and RSR Demolition LLC.

He also admits screening, from the IRS’s view, an extravagant lifestyle he was leading during that period of time.