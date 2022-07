Feds claim a windfall of counterfeit dollars in a Gary home raid

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney is accusing a Gary man of counterfeiting money in the neighborhood of six figures.

Federal prosecutors filed a charge in U.S. District Court this week against 41-year-old Kevin Lee Myers, alleging he forged more than $176,000 in United State currency.

Joshua Furmage, a special agent of the U.S. Secret Service based in Chicago, outlined the case in a 12-page affidavit filed in federal court.

He said undercover secret service agents and members of the Portage Police Department first went to Myers' home, in the 6200 block of Miller Street in Gary’s Miller section, March 1 and took away refuse put out on the street, by the driveway, for trash collection.

Furmage alleges they recovered $3,775 of counterfeit U.S. currency, wrappers designed to hold large amounts of paper bills and discarded pages of printer test paper.

The investigators returned to the home 10 more times over the course of the next three months for what Furmage calls “trash pulls.”

Furmage alleges they found more counterfeit bills worth thousands of dollars, as well as an undetermined quantity of shredded counterfeit U.S. Federal Reserve Notes, printer ink cartridges as well as empty firearms ammunition casings.

The agents finally obtained a search warrant earlier this month from a federal magistrate judge and raided Myers' home July 21.

Inside the house’s basement, Furmage alleges they found a briefcase containing nearly $139,000 of counterfeit bills in various denominations.

They also recovered three laptop computers and five printers, including one with counterfeit money in its output printing tray.

They further confiscated a half-dozen firearms, live ammunition, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin F. Wolff has been assigned to prosecute the case. Court records don’t indicate whether Myers has retained a defense attorney.

Myers was reported to be in federal custody, but no court records document any hearings having taken place before a magistrate judge.