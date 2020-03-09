Feds, cops find $988K during traffic stop

HAMMOND — Anyone missing about $1 million? It's been found.

The problem is the owners may have a little trouble getting their lost cash back.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court late last week seeking a court’s permission to let the federal government keep the money as the ill-gotten gains of illicit drug trafficking.

Federal and Indiana state law permits the courts to approve such forfeitures as long as procedures are followed to give the owners time to seek return of the money with evidence it has a legitimate origin.

Forfeitures are big business for the U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), which seized more than $232 million in assets in more than 4,300 seizures across the country two years ago.

State and local law enforcement seized about $3.5 million in Indiana alone last year, according to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council.

The money now in question came into police hands following a traffic stop Sept. 24, 2019, of a rental car, occupied by two women, on the Indiana Toll Road just north of the city of LaPorte.