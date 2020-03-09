Feds, cops find $988K during traffic stop

HAMMOND — Anyone missing about $1 million? It's been found.
The problem is the owners may have a little trouble getting their lost cash back.
The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court late last week seeking a court’s permission to let the federal government keep the money as the ill-gotten gains of illicit drug trafficking.
Federal and Indiana state law permits the courts to approve such forfeitures as long as procedures are followed to give the owners time to seek return of the money with evidence it has a legitimate origin.
Forfeitures are big business for the U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), which seized more than $232 million in assets in more than 4,300 seizures across the country two years ago.
State and local law enforcement seized about $3.5 million in Indiana alone last year, according to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council.
The money now in question came into police hands following a traffic stop Sept. 24, 2019, of a rental car, occupied by two women, on the Indiana Toll Road just north of the city of LaPorte.
Police became suspicious when its occupants made contradictory statements about who rented the car and the purpose of their trip.
Once a police canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in the car, officers searched it and found stacks of paper cash bundled in rubber bands in car’s glove compartment. Money was also tucked into vacuum-sealed plastic bags and stuffed into luggage.
Officers counted 410 $100 bills, 579 $50 bills, 39,528 $20 bills, and 12,831 $10 bills for a total of $988,820.
Police said the driver and passenger claimed to be unaware they were riding around with so much money and disclaimed any ownership.
The U.S. Attorney said another police canine, belonging to Hobart police, gave the cash another sniff and detected the presence of narcotics on it.
The forfeiture suit doesn’t indicate whether either of the women was arrested. There are no criminal charges pending against them in LaPorte County courts.
Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for U.S. Thomas Kirsch II, declined comment on the case.
Federal and state laws have long permitted law enforcement to seize contraband even when the owner cannot be found to be arrested, according the DEA.
Seizures of drugs, money and other property escalated in the early 1980s under the federal war on drugs.
Forfeitures have been under attack in the past as a government overreach.
Last year, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the police seizure of a downstate Indiana man’s $40,000 Land Rover during the investigation of a small-time drug deal was excessive, as compared to the amount of heroin involved — only $400.
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies field drug interdiction teams that routinely patrol the Interstate highways for illicit drug couriers.
In the current case, the owners can recover their $988,820 though a simple, if time consuming, process.
They can file a claim to it in the court and convince a judge they have a legal right to the money.
Money seized by police from a 2018 traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake County is still being contested by attorneys for both the government and the owner.
A survey of federal court records indicates no one claims the cash in most cases, so it automatically becomes government property and is shared out among federal, state and local law enforcement.
Indiana law enforcement officials received an average about $490,000 annually between 2000 and 2013 as its share of federal forfeitures.
The Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council said state law enforcement officials made 890 seizures between July 2018 and June 2019 worth more than $3.8 million.
Frank Martinez, a Highland attorney who handles forfeitures for Lake and Porter counties said Indiana has its own legal procedure, which offers owners due process to reclaim money police consider contraband.
However, in that time period, they returned less than $343,000, according to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council.
The lion’s share was split among the offices of the state’s 91 prosecuting attorneys, its sheriff’s department, municipal police and other law enforcement agencies.