Feds oppose move to dismiss former Portage mayor's bribery case

Snyder's team of attorneys argue the Speedy Trial Act mandates dismissal and there is "compelling circumstances" calling for dismissal without the right to refile the charge.

"In addition, a trial on a count taking place eight years after much of the relevant conduct occurred, more than four years after the indictment was returned, two years after the applicable statute of limitations lapsed, and more than a year after a new trial was ordered, would violate Mr. Snyder’s Sixth Amendment speedy trial right," according to the motion. "Following dismissal, this case may finally proceed to sentencing on the tax count."

Snyder was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations.

The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and Springmann decided last month Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

It was announced Nov. 16 that Snyder's new bribery trial, which was set to begin Dec. 7, has been postponed until sometime after Jan. 29 due to concerns over threats posed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors are again trying to prove Snyder solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.