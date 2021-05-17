Feds oppose new trial, acquittal for former Portage mayor's bribery conviction

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 1 by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was brought in to oversee the local case.

Prosecutors, who argue there was sufficient evidence presented during the nearly two weeks of trial in March, recapped much of it in their response to Snyder's challenge.

"Snyder was also struggling financially," prosecutor's say in describing the conditions surrounding the $13,000 bribe.

They say the then-mayor owed thousands in unpaid personal taxes to the IRS and nearly $40,000 in trust fund penalties "due to his failure to pay payroll taxes despite withholding the money from his mortgage company employees' paychecks," the government said.

Snyder was also carrying more than $11,000 in personal credit card debt and his balances on two mortgages and a car were more than $73,000 above the assets' value, prosecutors said.

"Just shy of three weeks after receiving the second of the two truck sale contracts worth a total of $1.125 million, and one week after receiving the purchase order signed by Snyder" a then-owner of Great Lakes Peterbilt ordered a $13,000 check be made out to Snyder, prosecutors said.