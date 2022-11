Feds release photo of homicide suspect possibly in Region

The United States Marshals Service in Detroit is seeking the public's help in locating a man known to frequent Gary who is wanted on a homicide charge.

The accused was identified as Coreyon Brown, who has aliases of Butt and Butt Butt, the marshals service said.

Brown is 5-feet-9, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He reportedly has bird tattoos on his left forearm.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

The warrant out of Washtenaw County, Michigan, was issued July 19, according to federal officials.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.