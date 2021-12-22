Feds say former Portage mayor's attempt to avoid prison is a 'stretch'

HAMMOND — Prosecutors are challenging claims by former Portage Mayor James Snyder that there is a good chance his federal bribery and tax violations convictions will be overturned and thus he should be allowed to remain out on bond rather than go to prison while his appeal is pending.
"To suggest there is a substantial chance that the court of appeals will find all 24 jurors — as well as two district court judges — reached and sustained a verdict that is unsupported by sufficient evidence is a stretch," the government wrote in a response to Snyder's motion for bond.
A hearing on the request scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed at the last minute by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, who told attorneys he was dealing with an unspecified medical issue and needed another day to read a filing that had come in that morning.
The telephonic hearing was reset for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The 43-year-old Republican claims in his motion that there has been an "avalanche of error" that is likely to reverse his convictions or at least result in a third trial.
"Courts have also considered the fact that a sentence of 21 months is short enough that it may be wholly or substantially served by the time the appeal is briefed, argued and decided, causing the defendant-appellant to serve time for which he may not be compensated if his appeal results in a judgment of acquittal or new trial," the motion reads.
The government argues that Snyder spends considerable time in his motion discussing errors that supposedly occurred during the first of his two trials, which is of little relevance.
"As this Court concluded in denying the defendant’s motion for judgment of acquittal after the second trial, there was ample evidence from which the jury could find the defendant guilty," according to the response filed by Amarjeet Bhachu, special attorney for the United States.
Snyder's legal team responded with a follow-up motion Wednesday morning supporting the request for bond.
Snyder, who was on Wednesday's call before the hearing was postponed, was twice found guilty of soliciting and accepting a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.125 million contract for the purchase of garbage trucks for the city of Portage to the local Great Lakes Peterbilt company.
Federal prosecutors said he also obstructed the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect unpaid taxes on a private mortgage company he ran.
Snyder was sentenced Oct. 13 to 21 months behind bars and one year supervised release, which was well below the recommended sentencing guideline of 46 to 57 months.
Kennelly gave Snyder until Jan. 5 to surrender himself to begin his prison term.