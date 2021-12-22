Feds say former Portage mayor's attempt to avoid prison is a 'stretch'

HAMMOND — Prosecutors are challenging claims by former Portage Mayor James Snyder that there is a good chance his federal bribery and tax violations convictions will be overturned and thus he should be allowed to remain out on bond rather than go to prison while his appeal is pending.

"To suggest there is a substantial chance that the court of appeals will find all 24 jurors — as well as two district court judges — reached and sustained a verdict that is unsupported by sufficient evidence is a stretch," the government wrote in a response to Snyder's motion for bond.

A hearing on the request scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed at the last minute by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, who told attorneys he was dealing with an unspecified medical issue and needed another day to read a filing that had come in that morning.

The telephonic hearing was reset for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 43-year-old Republican claims in his motion that there has been an "avalanche of error" that is likely to reverse his convictions or at least result in a third trial.