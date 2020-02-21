You are the owner of this article.
Feds seeking 2011-2019 records in third round of Gary subpoenas, attorney confirms
Feds seeking 2011-2019 records in third round of Gary subpoenas, attorney confirms

Interview with Mayor Prince

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince is seen at his desk in his office Thursday, Jan. 16 during an interview with The Times of Northwest Indiana at City Hall.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince's administration received yet another federal grand jury subpoena for documents preceding his time in office, a city attorney confirmed. 

Trent McCain, corporate counsel, said the latest subpoena was served by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Valentine's Day. The office was seeking records dated between 2011 and Dec. 31, 2019, he said. 

Two other subpoenas have been received since Jan. 1, and all seek documents within that similar time frame. 

Previously, Prince had disclosed to The Times that the documents pertain "activities well before" his in office. 

Now, McCain has revealed the documents sought are dated between 2011-2019, when two-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson led City Hall. 

Federal grand jury subpoenas were for 'activities well before' Prince took office, he says

It's unclear who the feds are targeting.

"I cannot disclose the targets of the nature of the investigation, but I can say this brings our total up to 3 since taking office," McCain said. 

McCain could not confirm if the subpoenas are all connected to the same investigation. 

He said the Prince administration fully intends to comply with any subpoena requests. 

Gary mayor confirms city complied with grand jury subpoenas

Federal investigators visited Gary government on multiple occasions over the last two years. The most recent visit resulted in federal indictments against two Genesis Convention Center employees for theft of funds.

State audits and police reports published over the past two years flagged the fiscally mismanaged city and its employees for funding misuse at Marquette Park, the Genesis Convention Center and the city's Finance Department.

The city’s crumbling tax base, delinquent property owners, declining population and low assessed values have long exacerbated the cash-strapped city’s ability to operate.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

