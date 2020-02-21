Feds seeking 2011-2019 records in third round of Gary subpoenas, attorney confirms

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince's administration received yet another federal grand jury subpoena for documents preceding his time in office, a city attorney confirmed.

Trent McCain, corporate counsel, said the latest subpoena was served by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Valentine's Day. The office was seeking records dated between 2011 and Dec. 31, 2019, he said.

Two other subpoenas have been received since Jan. 1, and all seek documents within that similar time frame.

Previously, Prince had disclosed to The Times that the documents pertain "activities well before" his in office.

Now, McCain has revealed the documents sought are dated between 2011-2019, when two-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson led City Hall.

It's unclear who the feds are targeting.

"I cannot disclose the targets of the nature of the investigation, but I can say this brings our total up to 3 since taking office," McCain said.

McCain could not confirm if the subpoenas are all connected to the same investigation.