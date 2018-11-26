HAMMOND — A forfeiture order for $187,699 has been issued against Larry LaFlower as part of the process of recouping the money he took from a Fraternal Order of Police lodge while working as a lieutenant for the Porter County sheriff's department.
The federal order lays claim to money, but says it is eligible to be modified at any time to substitute for property to cover all or part of the financial judgement.
The order will become final at the time LaFlower is sentenced in the federal case, which is scheduled for Dec. 17 before U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon.
LaFlower, 42, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to a federal count of wire fraud based on allegations of taking the money from the FOP lodge while serving as treasurer.
LaFlower, who resigned from his police job in May, faces up to 20 years behind bars, but the U.S. attorney's office has agreed to recommend a prison term at the low end of the sentencing range, according to the plea agreement.
He has agreed to pay back the the entire amount taken from the FOP Ewalt Jahnz Lodge 165, according to the plea agreement.
LaFlower, who remains out of custody, issued unauthorized checks and made unauthorized withdrawals from the FOP's bank accounts, according to court records. The offenses occurred between April 2013 and April 2018.
LaFlower, who served for a time as the Sheriff Department's public information officer, waived his right to appeal or otherwise contest his conviction.
The FOP lodge reportedly serves to improve working conditions for officers, and raises money for scholarships and other programs.
"Public officials who abuse their positions for personal financial gain will not be tolerated. My office, with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those who corrupt their office for self-serving motives," U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch has said.
