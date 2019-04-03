VALPARAISO — The federal government has stepped in and taken over a local case involving a Canadian man allegedly caught along Interstate 94 with 127 pounds of cocaine stashed in an elaborately hidden compartment in his vehicle.
Federal authorities took 43-year-old Denis Mesumb into custody Wednesday afternoon just a short time before he was to appear in a local courtroom to argue for the return of his Canadian passport, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp.
The Porter County prosecutor's office will be dismissing its charges against Mesumb now that the case is being pursued in federal court, she said.
Mesumb is charged locally with felony counts of dealing in cocaine and possessing cocaine, court records show. The local charges carry a combined potential prison sentence of between 13 and 46 years behind bars.
Mesumb was stopped along a local stretch of Interstate 94, and an undercover officer said he discovered the cocaine hidden in a compartment built in the floorboard of the SUV Mesumb was driving, according to court records.
Mesumb said this was not the first time he "drops the car off and someone loads it for him and tells him where to go with it," according to charging documents. He told police the vehicle was registered to his wife.
Mesumb had sought a bond reduction, but before that hearing could be held, he posted the higher bond of $100,000 surety and $2,500 cash.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Monday's bond reduction hearing was used instead to argue for the release of his personal possessions, including his passport.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer ordered police Monday to release all of Mesumb's personal items with the exception of the passport.
He scheduled the Wednesday hearing to consider the passport, saying it involves international law not typically handled in the county-level court.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann raised concern about the difficulties of extraditing Mesumb back to the United States should he return to Canada and not come back on his own to this country for court dates.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.