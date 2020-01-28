You are the owner of this article.
Feds subpoena Hammond City Hall over longtime contractor, mayor says
John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — Federal investigators have subpoenaed City Hall for information about a contractor who worked in the city for years, the mayor confirmed Tuesday morning. 

The subpoenas sought financial information about a particular contractor, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. 

"The subject matter of the subpoenas has nothing to do with my administration at all," McDermott confirmed. 

The subpoenas were received Monday, he said. 

Gary City Hall also was recently subpoenaed by a federal grand jury

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the subpoenas are related to "activities well before" he took over as mayor Jan. 1. 

"We will not go into any details on the request, other than noting the request was for information about activities well before I took office," Prince stated in a news release last week.  

"Our residents in the city of Gary rightfully have the highest expectations for integrity and honesty from their public officials. My administration will not let them down," Prince said. 

