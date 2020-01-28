Feds subpoena Hammond City Hall over longtime contractor, mayor says

HAMMOND — Federal investigators have subpoenaed City Hall for information about a contractor who worked in the city for years, the mayor confirmed Tuesday morning.

The subpoenas sought financial information about a particular contractor, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

"The subject matter of the subpoenas has nothing to do with my administration at all," McDermott confirmed.

The subpoenas were received Monday, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary City Hall also was recently subpoenaed by a federal grand jury.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the subpoenas are related to "activities well before" he took over as mayor Jan. 1.

"We will not go into any details on the request, other than noting the request was for information about activities well before I took office," Prince stated in a news release last week.