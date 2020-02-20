Feds take over prosecution of 2 held in pizza delivery driver's homicide

HAMMOND — Two Gary men have been indicted in federal court in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver last year in Gary's Glen Park section.

Terryante A. Flournoy, 21, and Ciontay J. Wright, 20, both of Gary, each were charged in Lake Criminal Court in December in the Nov. 24 homicide of David J. Shelton, 30, of Portage, in the 3700 block of Washington Street.

In an indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Flournoy and Wright were charged with attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery, and murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to that attempted robbery.

Fournoy also was indicted for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted firearm.

The men likely could face longer sentences under federal guidelines than they would under state sentencing guidelines.

According to state court records, Flournoy and Wright called in a pizza order to Luigi's Pizza and Flournoy shot Shelton after he arrived at the address they gave.

Investigators traced a phone number used to call in the pizza order to Flournoy's mother's phone, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

