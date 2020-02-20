Feds take over prosecution of 2 held in pizza delivery driver's homicide

HAMMOND — Two Gary men have been indicted in federal court in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver last year in Gary's Glen Park section.
Terryante A. Flournoy, 21, and Ciontay J. Wright, 20, both of Gary, each were charged in Lake Criminal Court in December in the Nov. 24 homicide of David J. Shelton, 30, of Portage, in the 3700 block of Washington Street.
In an indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Flournoy and Wright were charged with attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery, and murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to that attempted robbery.
Fournoy also was indicted for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted firearm.
The men likely could face longer sentences under federal guidelines than they would under state sentencing guidelines.
According to state court records, Flournoy and Wright called in a pizza order to Luigi's Pizza and Flournoy shot Shelton after he arrived at the address they gave.
Investigators traced a phone number used to call in the pizza order to Flournoy's mother's phone, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The mother told police she called Flournoy when she saw news of Shelton's homicide, and he told her, "I have to get rid of my phone," court documents allege.
Flournoy later would implore his mother, 'Mom, don't snitch on me,' during police questioning, court records state.
Police traced another phone number, which had been given to Luigi's staff when someone called back to ask about the pizza, to Wright's girlfriend, court records state.
The girlfriend told police Flournoy and Wright arrived at her home in Gary after the shooting and Flournoy was out of breath, records state.
When she asked what happened, Flournoy said he called a pizza place and shot the delivery driver when he arrived, court records allege.
The woman told investigators Wright said the delivery driver was handing money over when Flournoy told him to stop moving and pulled the trigger, court records state.
Wright asked Flournoy, "Why did you shoot him?" and Flournoy replied, "I thought he had a gun" and "this is the life," police allege.
The case was investigated by the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit with assistance from the Lake County prosecutor's office, according to the U.S. attorney's office.