Feds target Gary police, finance departments in latest subpoenas served on City Hall

GARY — The city's police and finance departments are the latest targets of two grand jury subpoenas served on City Hall on Tuesday.
"I cannot disclose the individuals targeted but can say with certainty that they were within the Karen Freeman-Wilson administration," Corporation Counsel Trent A. McCain told The Times on Tuesday night.
Two-term mayor Freeman-Wilson led City Hall for eight years up until Dec. 31, 2019, after she was defeated in the last election.
This marks the fourth publicly disclosed round of grand jury subpoenas served on the Prince administration for documents preceding his time in office.
The subpoenas sought records dated between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2019, McCain confirmed.
Three other subpoenas have been received since Jan. 1, and all sought documents within that similar time frame.
The news of more subpoenas served on City Hall comes on the heels of Mary Cossey, a former city employee and close ally to Freeman-Wilson, being charged with felony wire fraud.
Cossey worked for Gary government for a few short years under Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013.
She's accused of concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in income and assets as she went through bankruptcy and concealed a secret lending relationship with an "Individual A."
McCain said the latest subpoenas are unrelated to the Cossey investigation; he declined to say the individuals being targeted in the latest round.
The Prince administration has said they fully intend to comply with any subpoena requests.
Federal investigators visited Gary government offices on multiple occasions over the last three years, including one visit that resulted in federal indictments against two Genesis Convention Center employees for theft of funds.
State audits and police reports published over the past two years flagged the fiscally mismanaged city and its employees for funding misuse at Marquette Park, the Genesis Convention Center and the city's Finance Department.
A crumbling tax base, delinquent property owners, declining population and low assessed values have long exacerbated the cash-strapped city’s ability to operate.
