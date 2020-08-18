Feds target Gary police, finance departments in latest subpoenas served on City Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The city's police and finance departments are the latest targets of two grand jury subpoenas served on City Hall on Tuesday.

"I cannot disclose the individuals targeted but can say with certainty that they were within the Karen Freeman-Wilson administration," Corporation Counsel Trent A. McCain told The Times on Tuesday night.

Two-term mayor Freeman-Wilson led City Hall for eight years up until Dec. 31, 2019, after she was defeated in the last election.

This marks the fourth publicly disclosed round of grand jury subpoenas served on the Prince administration for documents preceding his time in office.

The subpoenas sought records dated between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2019, McCain confirmed.

Three other subpoenas have been received since Jan. 1, and all sought documents within that similar time frame.

The news of more subpoenas served on City Hall comes on the heels of Mary Cossey, a former city employee and close ally to Freeman-Wilson, being charged with felony wire fraud.