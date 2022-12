Feds track and catch 2 alleged mail thieves

HAMMOND — Federal authorities are charging two Lake County men with repeatedly looting a Chesterton mailbox.

Darreon J. Cleveland of Gary and Daveon D. Beal of East Chicago are named in a federal charge of possessing checks stolen from the mail.

A 17-page affidavit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Hammond, outlines a five-week investigation that used sharp-eyed witnesses and social media to track several mail thefts last month to the defendants.

U.S. mail inspectors caught the men around midnight Sunday in the act of removing mail from a collection box in the 1000 block of South Calumet Road in Chesterton.

U.S. Postal Inspector Megan Wilshusen says the arrests are part of an 18-month effort by the government to stop the theft of “arrow keys.”

The keys are used by carriers to access mailboxes. Their thefts have been putting “highly prized” credit cards, checks and identity information in the hands of criminals.

The government alleges that an unidentified man, carrying a handgun, stole an arrow key Oct. 31 from a letter carrier outside the Eagle Crossing Luxury Apartments, near Indiana 49 and Sidewalk Road.

The letter carrier said she saw the robber speed off in a navy Dodge Charger with no license plate as she ran to a nearby home and called 911.

Police chased the getaway car north on Indiana 49 and west on Interstate 94 to the Lake-Porter county line when heavy rain forced an end to the high-speed pursuit.

The government investigators questioned apartment residents who noticed two men in a different car — a silver-gray Chevrolet Impala with Illinois plates — suspiciously driving around the apartment complex earlier in October.

One photographed the car and the driver, who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The Impala’s license plate was traced to a member of Beal’s family. Gary police stopped that vehicle the day after the robbery and found Daveon Beal driving it. No arrest was made at that time.

A Facebook page associated with the Beal family contained a post by Cleveland, standing beside a navy Dodge Challenger that resembled the getaway car in the Oct. 31 robbery.

That car in the Facebook post had a license plate that was traced to Cleveland, who is seen in the post wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt identical to that in the photo that an Eagle Crossing resident took of the suspicious vehicle before the robbery.

Last month, someone used an arrow key to break into the mailbox on South Calumet Road in Chesterton.

The government says Cleveland posted a photo of himself Nov. 9 on Instagram holding several checks and asking followers for help depositing the checks in bank accounts. It alleges that one of the checks had been mailed by a business several days earlier to someone other than Cleveland.

Furthermore, Cleveland posted a new image of himself Nov. 16 holding another check written by another Chesterton business in the amount deposited in the mail several days earlier.

Two more break-ins, Nov. 26 and 28, at the South Calumet Road mailbox were recorded by a surveillance camera. Men driving a silver Jeep Compass are seen using an arrow key to open it and steal its contents.

Inspectors were waiting outside the same mailbox Saturday night when Cleveland and Beal arrived in a silver Jeep Compass registered to a member of Cleveland’s family.

They arrested the two men and recovered the stolen arrow key.