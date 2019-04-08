HAMMOND — A Canadian man allegedly caught along Interstate 94 with 127 pounds of cocaine stashed in an elaborately hidden compartment in his vehicle will remain behind bars while the new federal case against him proceeds, according to his attorney.
Attorney John Cantrell said he was unable to convince U.S. District Magistrate John Martin to release 43-year-old Denis Mesumb.
Mesumb has no local ties, which worked against him, Cantrell said. He had a place to stay in Lake County and would be unable to legally return to Canada without his passport.
Mesumb is originally from Cameroon, Africa and immigrated 13 years ago to Canada to escape persecution for his political beliefs, Cantrell said. He has multiple degrees and speaks three languages.
Mesumb will continue to be held at the Porter County Jail.
It is expected he will be indicted on a federal charge or charges by the time of his next court date April 29, Cantrell said.
Mesumb was stopped March 15 along a local stretch of Interstate 94, and an undercover officer said he discovered the cocaine hidden in a compartment built in the floorboard of the SUV Mesumb was driving, according to court records.
Mesumb said this was not the first time he "drops the car off and someone loads it for him and tells him where to go with it," according to charging documents. He told police the vehicle was registered to his wife.
He was initially charged in Porter County, bonded out and was scheduled to appear last Wednesday in court to argue for the return of his passport when the federal government stepped in and took over the case. The county's charges are expected to be dropped.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had raised concern about the difficulties of extraditing Mesumb back to the United States should he return to Canada and not come back on his own to this country for court dates.