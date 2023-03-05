LAPORTE COUNTY — A felon who drove 95 mph on the Indiana Toll Road was arrested on a preliminary gun charge.

A LaPorte County sheriff's deputy pulled the driver over while making a U-turn near the 46-mile marker of Interstate 80/94 at 9:55 p.m. Saturday.

"The deputy slowed and began to make a U-turn in a center-median crossover," Capt. Derek Allen said. "An eastbound silver passenger vehicle caught the attention of the deputy as it was traveling at an excessive speed. The deputy completed the U-turn, began traveling eastbound, and caught up to the vehicle near the 48-mile marker.

"The vehicle was paced by the deputy and found to be traveling 95 miles per hour. Due to the excessive speed of the vehicle, the deputy initiated a traffic stop near the 49-mile marker."

The lone occupant of the vehicle was the driver, whom the officer identified as Devonce O. Whitesides, a 28-year-old Terre Haute resident.

"During the course of the traffic stop, probable cause was established for a vehicle search," Allen said. "A second deputy arrived to assist, and a vehicle search commenced. The vehicle search yielded a 9mm KEL-TEC PF-9 pistol concealed inside the vehicle."

Whitesides was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where he's being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

