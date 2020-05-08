Felon caught with firearm on Calumet Avenue, court records say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — During a traffic stop, authorities found a loaded gun belonging to a man previously convicted for armed violence in Cook County, court records state.

Jarron Price, 27, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Northern District of Indiana court records.

At 11:15 p.m. Thursday, police reported seeing a vehicle speeding and swerving around vehicles, almost striking other drivers. The vehicle was traveling on Calumet Avenue in Hammond and authorities initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers saw the front-seat passenger, identified as Price, reaching toward his left side. Price was ordered to step out of the vehicle and police saw a firearm on the seat he was just sitting in, court records said.

As an officer tried to put Price in handcuffs, he lunged back toward the door and where the firearm was located, records state. Police blocked him and moved him away from the vehicle.

The firearm was a Smith and Wesson handgun that was loaded with one round chambered, police said. The driver told the officers she did not know the gun was inside the vehicle.