Felon caught with firearm on Calumet Avenue, court records say

HAMMOND — During a traffic stop, authorities found a loaded gun belonging to a man previously convicted for armed violence in Cook County, court records state.
Jarron Price, 27, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Northern District of Indiana court records.
At 11:15 p.m. Thursday, police reported seeing a vehicle speeding and swerving around vehicles, almost striking other drivers. The vehicle was traveling on Calumet Avenue in Hammond and authorities initiated a traffic stop.
During the stop, officers saw the front-seat passenger, identified as Price, reaching toward his left side. Price was ordered to step out of the vehicle and police saw a firearm on the seat he was just sitting in, court records said.
As an officer tried to put Price in handcuffs, he lunged back toward the door and where the firearm was located, records state. Police blocked him and moved him away from the vehicle.
The firearm was a Smith and Wesson handgun that was loaded with one round chambered, police said. The driver told the officers she did not know the gun was inside the vehicle.
Authorities found that Price had a previous conviction for armed violence and was currently on parole for the conviction, according to the Cook County Circuit Court.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force and the Hammond Police Department.
“We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “Our law enforcement partners are in constant coordination with my office to investigate and prosecute prohibited persons from having firearms.”
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.