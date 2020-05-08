You are the owner of this article.
Felon caught with firearm on Calumet Avenue, court records say
urgent

Police stock
File, The Times

HAMMOND — During a traffic stop, authorities found a loaded gun belonging to a man previously convicted for armed violence in Cook County, court records state.

Jarron Price, 27, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Northern District of Indiana court records.

At 11:15 p.m. Thursday, police reported seeing a vehicle speeding and swerving around vehicles, almost striking other drivers. The vehicle was traveling on Calumet Avenue in Hammond and authorities initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers saw the front-seat passenger, identified as Price, reaching toward his left side. Price was ordered to step out of the vehicle and police saw a firearm on the seat he was just sitting in, court records said.

As an officer tried to put Price in handcuffs, he lunged back toward the door and where the firearm was located, records state. Police blocked him and moved him away from the vehicle.

The firearm was a Smith and Wesson handgun that was loaded with one round chambered, police said. The driver told the officers she did not know the gun was inside the vehicle.

Authorities found that Price had a previous conviction for armed violence and was currently on parole for the conviction, according to the Cook County Circuit Court.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force and the Hammond Police Department.

“We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “Our law enforcement partners are in constant coordination with my office to investigate and prosecute prohibited persons from having firearms.”

