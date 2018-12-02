GARY — A Crown Point contractor convicted on federal fraud charges in 1997 continues to land contracts with the city of Gary, including a recently awarded $2.95 million lucrative job to tear down the Delaney West and Concord Village housing developments, records show.
William J. Critser is listed as a “managing member” for his family’s company, Gary Material Supply, on executed contracts for the two Gary public housing demolition projects.
His son, William N. Critser, is listed interchangeably as principal, superintendent or president, though the elder Critser prepared the forms for the executed contract, records show.
Contacted last week, William N. Critser questioned the newsworthiness of his father benefiting from government contracts despite his federal conviction 21 years ago. He said he took over the company from his father seven years ago, though he added his father is still involved with GMS.
HUD officials 'were unaware'
The tear-down of the two decades-old public housing developments is being funded with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development dollars.
Because his fraud conviction occurred 21 years ago, Critser was not required to disclose it on contract forms when his company bid for the demolition project.
On Page 51 of the executed contract, three members of the Critser family, including the elder Critser, signed a form indicating neither have been convicted of a felony within the last 10 years and is not currently the subject of a complaint or indictment charging a felony.
A spokeswoman for HUD said Friday because the agency was "unaware" of the specific allegations against Critser, the agency "will not offer comment beyond saying that we will review the contracting process."
"Normally companies restricted from working with the government are on federal debarment lists, which it is not. The Federal Acquisition Regulation guides all of our contracting efforts," the spokeswoman said.
Since 2016, the company has carried out about $2.5 million in demolition, excavation and site work for the city’s Sanitary District, and about $2 million in demolition work between 2008 and 2018 for the city’s Redevelopment Commission, records show.
Gary Material Supply also was contracted for work on the Genesis Towers in Gary in 2016.
Nick Snow, attorney for GSD, said the $2 million figure provided by GMS on the forms for work conducted for GHA in the past two years “may be overstated.”
“The current GSD administration is generally unaware of the details of Mr. Critser’s personal history. Further, it should be noted that it is a company, not an individual, which submits bids on GSD projects. GSD’s responsibility ... is to award a contract to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder,” Snow said in an email.
The city of Gary, through various departments, has paid the company $802,191 this year, as of August, and $182,210 in 2017 for contract work, according to figures provided to The Times.
Documents show the environmental firm selected by GMS as subcontractor for the Gary public housing demolition projects is Northwest Indiana Environmental Inc., a company owned by Nada Critser. Nada Crister's relationship to the senior Critser could not be confirmed; however, her home address is the same as William J. Critser.
State licensing records show the environmental firm operates out of William J. Critser's residency, 660 Morningside Drive, in Crown Point.
William J. Critser is not the only contractor with a past felony record in Lake County who continues to secure government contracts in Lake County.
Among the list is Joel Markovich, an ex-Lake County Council president who spent time in federal prison in connection with the sidewalks-for-votes scandal that capped Mayor Robert Pastrick's 33-year mayoral rule.
Despite Markovich still paying down $755,00 in restitution to the city of East Chicago for invoices he overbilled the city in the "Sidewalk Six" scandal, Markovich has received payouts for various contracting work totaling more than $1.9 million since 2007.
A family affair
Critser Sr. pleaded guilty in June 1997 in U.S. District Court for knowingly submitting phony bills to the Gary Landfill for “ghost” clay shipments in the early 1990s through a contract he held with the operator.
A bookkeeper for the landfill tipped off the FBI that Critser’s firm bilked the operator for about $4,600 every two weeks by shorting clay deliveries for years.
The original indictment against Critser charged him with 16 separate counts, including racketeering. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return — the latter for failing to report on his 1991 personal income tax return the $416,387 paid to him as president of Northern Indiana Landfill.
He was sentenced to one year in prison, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay the landfill operator $35,812. His ex-wife at the time, Jean Critser, pleaded guilty to failing to report income on tax returns, and was sentenced to six months home detention and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
Federal court records show William J. Critser’s father, Russell “Gus” Critser, also was charged in the case with mail fraud conspiracy, fraud and aiding and abetting, but those charges ultimately were dismissed.
William J. Critser also was accused in 2012 of violating state law by dumping waste into Gary wetlands. His company, Gary Material Supply, also was named in the indictment for allegedly backfilling solid waste material into regulated wetland area with standing water and wetland vegetation.
A spokesman for the Lake County prosecutor’s office said the case ultimately was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.
However, an Indiana Department of Environmental Management representative did not respond to questions, so it is unknown if GMS or Critser was penalized or cited by IDEM for the alleged dumping.
Other contracts
Daniel Vicari, sanitary district executive director, deferred questions to the District’s attorney.
Per state statute, Sanitary District projects above $150,000 must be competitively bid, Snow said, but nowhere in the statute is there a requirement that a board investigate the criminal background of any principal officer of any bidder, he said.
“Further, there is no requirement that the prospective bidder disclose this information. The public bidding process is designed for the purpose of preventing collusion and increasing competition to ensure that public contracts are awarded in such a manner as to maximize cost-effectiveness and efficiency in public spending,” Snow added.
Taryl Bonds, chief procurement officer for GHA, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Joe Van Dyk, executive director for the city's Redevelopment Commission, also did not respond to requests for comment.
Mayor: Critser served his time
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, whose administration has provided ex-convicts with job opportunities or workforce development through various programs, said part of her life’s professional work has been to “provide opportunities for local vendors as well as those who have been identified as ex-offenders.”
“For me, that includes public and private employees as well as public and private contractors,” said Freeman-Wilson, who also has long served as special administrator over the Sanitary District, one of several city entities that contracts with GMS.
Critser already has been held accountable for his past actions and has been allowed to build a business since that time, the mayor said.
“His work with the city of Gary and other municipalities predated my administration. Since being mayor, I have seen no aspects of his service or past record that should disqualify him for doing business with the city, state or federal government. He has adhered to the contractual requirements and met our expectations. For this reason, I believe he is capable of doing work for any public or private entity,” she added.
Records show Gary Material Supply has contributed $5,550 to Freeman-Wilson’s re-election campaign since 2011.
Freeman-Wilson said Thursday she is not involved in the receipt of political contributions or the awarding of contracts.
“Any contracts received by Gary Material Supply are a result of competitive bidding and/or pricing and not because of political contributions,” she said. “At the same time, there are city vendors who make no political contributions. There is no city ordinance that prohibits a city vendor from making political contributions. All political contributions must be handled in accordance with state law."
Emails, phone calls and messages left at the office and the senior Critser's personal cellphone were not returned last week.