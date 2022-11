Felon who escaped from Kimbrough Work Release Center apprehended, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department quickly apprehended an incarcerated person who escaped from the Kimbrough Work Release Center on Saturday evening, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was apprehended by police around 6:15 p.m. in a building near 90th Avenue and Merrillville Road by Crown Point police, Martinez said.

Around 5 p.m., police attempted to search Swanagan for contraband when he fought with the guards and escaped out the door, Martinez said. Crown Point and Merrillville police assisted with the search near 93rd Avenue and Main Street. Police set up a perimeter in the area. He was spotted around 5:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of West 90th Place knocking on the door of a residence and asking to use a phone.

Martinez said the department mobilized three K-9 dogs from the Schererville Police Department and helicopters from the Lake County Aviation Unit to search for Swanagan.

Swanagan was charged with felony robbery and resisting law enforcement in April, according to court records. Charges related to the escape are pending, Martinez said.