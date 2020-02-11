Felony charges latest in string of controversies for Lake official

Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown's Monday arrest following domestic violence allegations is just one of numerous controversies that have ensnared the elected officer holder's political career over the years. Here is a timeline of events:

2012

Brown, a former court bailiff, is elected as county recorder in a surprise upset. Critics argued he did so by capitalizing on having the same name as popular Lake County Clerk Mike A. Brown. Michael B. Brown vehemently denied the allegations.

July 21, 2016

Police receive report of a domestic disturbance between Brown and a previous girlfriend in which the woman suffered visible red marks on her elbows and was treated for injuries to her ribs.

That victim at the time told police she did not want to press charges and would not provide police with information "due to her ex-boyfriend being the Lake County recorder for the state of Indiana, and he would retaliate against her," records state.

May 2017

Brown is sued by Estela "Estelle" Montalvo, a former part-time recorder employee from East Chicago, who accused Brown of demanding sex in return for a job promotion.