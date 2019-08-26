{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Lake Station man pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanor counts of battery as part of a deal that did away with three felony counts, including one of child molesting.

Israel Cervantes was sentenced to a year behind bars on each of the amended charges with all but time served suspended on one count and all the time suspended on the other. The terms will be served consecutively and served on formal probation.

The incidents in question occurred in April 2016 and involved bodily injury, according to the hearing.

Cervantes had initially been charged with molesting an underage girl over a period of more than five years.

The girl, who was 13, reportedly told police the abuse has been going since she was 9 or 10 at locations including her home, at a park in Lake Station and at storage unit facility in Portage.

One of the original battery charges stemmed from allegations of the girl witnessing Cervantes striking a woman, police said.

