Female found stabbed in stomach, police say

EAST CHICAGO— A victim was found profusely bleeding from a wound in her stomach after being stabbed, police said.
At 3:20 p.m. Sunday police were called to a stabbing at 3922 Alder Street in East Chicago, said East Chicago police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
Officers found a female bleeding from her stomach standing outside. She was taken to St. Catherine Hospital for serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.
The victim was going in and out of consciousness and police were unable to get a full statement of what happened. Rivera said the incident was isolated and the attacker and victim knew each other.
Detectives are currently investigating the case and it is believed there is no danger to the public.
