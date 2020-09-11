Female showering discovers hidden cam; man charged with voyeurism, police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A female showering at home discovered a camera hidden inside a bottle, leading to the arrest of a Michigan City man on a felony voyeurism charge, according to Porter County police.
Jacob Williams, 22, was taken into custody following the Sunday night incident, police said.
The female, whose age was not disclosed, told police she was preparing to take a shower when Williams, whom she knew, asked if he could use the bathroom first due to her taking long showers, police said.
After Williams left the bathroom, the female entered the shower and while shampooing her hair, noticed a rubbing alcohol bottle with a hole cut out in front, according to the incident report. She picked up the bottle and discovered a video camera inside with a light blinking indicating it was recording.
She finished her shower and took the camera to her room to get dressed, at which time Williams knocked on her bedroom door, police said. She sent a text message to her parents to let them know what happened and walked toward a nearby gas station to avoid being in the same house as Williams.
The female's father picked her up and the pair returned to the house as Williams was packing up his belongings before leaving, police said.
The female's mother said when she arrived home, she watched the footage from the camera and found recordings of not just her daughter, but also her son's girlfriend in the shower, according to the report.
The girlfriend told police she watched the footage from the camera and saw four or more videos of her in the shower.
Police were provided with the camera and two laptop computers. Police also took photos of the altered rubbing alcohol bottle.
