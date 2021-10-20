Fiery crash shuts down eastbound I-94

LAPORTE — A serious crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at the U.S. 20/35 interchange, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A semi-truck involved in the crash had caught fire, but the flames since have been extinguished, according to an INDOT update.
The eastbound lanes of the highway remained closed for cleanup.
Fire and emergency medical services are on scene, as are state police, tow trucks and Hoosier Helpers.
Come back to nwi.com for updates on this developing story.