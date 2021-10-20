 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fiery crash shuts down eastbound I-94
breaking urgent

Fiery crash shuts down eastbound I-94

I-94 crash

A serious crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at the U.S. 20/35 interchange in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A serious crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at the U.S. 20/35 interchange, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A semi-truck involved in the crash had caught fire, but the flames since have been extinguished, according to an INDOT update.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remained closed for cleanup.

Fire and emergency medical services are on scene, as are state police, tow trucks and Hoosier Helpers.

Come back to nwi.com for updates on this developing story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toddler takes her first steps thanks to prosthetic legs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts