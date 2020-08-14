You are the owner of this article.
Fifth delay in request to waive boy to adult court in Portage murder case
Fifth delay in request to waive boy to adult court in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — A fifth delay has occurred for a hearing to decide whether to waive a 16-year-old Gary boy to adult court to face charges of joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.

This latest delay was triggered by the court without explanation, according to the order.

The hearing, which had been scheduled to take place Wednesday, has been moved to Sept. 30.

The last delay in the case was sought by prosecutors and the defense, who were waiting on information stemming from a mental health evaluation done on the boy.

A delay in the hearing was granted in April as a result of health concerns involving COVID-19. The defense had been granted a delay in February as a result of the boy being sent to a state facility to undergo the evaluation 

The waiver hearing was first delayed in December as a result of the defense waiting on evidence from prosecutors.

The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.

Police say the boy, who was 15 at the time, along with Shaun Thompson, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 17, both of Gary, shot Saucedo and stole $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.

The boy was surprised that one of his co-defendants shot and killed Saucedo during what was supposed to be a robbery, according to the defense.

The trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped the body in the abandoned building and then went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.

Thompson and Brown were charged in adult court.

