Fight between two men ends in stabbing, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A fight between two men early Sunday morning ended with a stabbing, police said.

Commander Kevin Wagner said officers were dispatched at 2:41 a.m. to Joliet Street near Junction Avenue where they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to police, the stabbing followed a physical altercation between the two men.

Police said the stabbing victim was transported to a Region hospital by the Schererville Fire Department. His name and condition were not released by police.

The alleged perpetrator initially fled westbound on foot. But a Schererville police K-9 successfully tracked the man and found him hiding under a vehicle down the street from the crime scene, police said.

Police did not immediately release the identity of alleged stabber, though they said he is in custody and criminal charges are pending.

