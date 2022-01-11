Fight near Lake Station bar results in death; 1 charged, courts say

The woman alleged that Flores appeared to be intoxicated and that Flores had been inappropriate with her in the past.

When Davis rolled down his window, Flores allegedly began to argue, the witness told investigators. She alleged that when Davis tried to roll his window back up, Flores reached into the vehicle to push Davis and say, "(Expletive) you."

Davis then stepped out of the vehicle and asked Flores what he said, and he replied, "(Expletive) you," and pushed Davis, spitting on him, court reports claim.

Davis then punched Flores in the face, and Flores fell to the ground.

The woman said she went inside the bar to get help, but said no one wanted to help Flores due to his alleged past behavior, the case records said.

When officers interviewed Davis, he gave a similar account as the woman, police said. However, Davis alleged that when Flores reached into his vehicle window, Flores spit on him and struck him in the chin.

Davis then got out of the vehicle and got close to Flores and said, "Spit on me one more (expletive) time." Flores then pushed Davis back, and Davis punched him in the face, causing Flores to fall to the ground, the report said.