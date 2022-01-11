Fight near Lake Station bar results in death; 1 charged, courts say

LAKE STATION — A fight near a Lake Station bar resulted in one man's death, court records said.
Jeremy James Davis, 40, of Lake Station, faces charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to Lake Superior Court records.
At 8:41 p.m. Nov. 13 police responded to a report of a man lying unconscious on the ground outside at 2809 Dekalb St. in Lake Station. Medics performed life-saving measures on the man, who was not responsive, and he was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart.
The man was identified as Allen Joseph Flores, 45, of Hobart, who died of massive brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lake County coroner's office. Medical personnel at the hospital reported Flores had injuries consistent with being struck in the face and then falling to the ground, in which the back of his head struck the street, court records said.
A witness, who is Davis's girlfriend, stated she and Davis were sitting in a parked vehicle before going into Kimmie's Pub and Grub at 2808 Dekalb St. on that night.
She said Flores approached the driver's side window, where Davis was sitting, and began to bang on the door. She said Davis told him to go away, but Flores would not leave, court reports said.
The woman alleged that Flores appeared to be intoxicated and that Flores had been inappropriate with her in the past.
When Davis rolled down his window, Flores allegedly began to argue, the witness told investigators. She alleged that when Davis tried to roll his window back up, Flores reached into the vehicle to push Davis and say, "(Expletive) you."
Davis then stepped out of the vehicle and asked Flores what he said, and he replied, "(Expletive) you," and pushed Davis, spitting on him, court reports claim.
Davis then punched Flores in the face, and Flores fell to the ground.
The woman said she went inside the bar to get help, but said no one wanted to help Flores due to his alleged past behavior, the case records said.
When officers interviewed Davis, he gave a similar account as the woman, police said. However, Davis alleged that when Flores reached into his vehicle window, Flores spit on him and struck him in the chin.
Davis then got out of the vehicle and got close to Flores and said, "Spit on me one more (expletive) time." Flores then pushed Davis back, and Davis punched him in the face, causing Flores to fall to the ground, the report said.
Davis claimed Flores was still breathing after he struck him, and Davis and another man dragged Flores off the roadway. Davis said he left to go back to his house and when he came back to check on Flores, he was still alive.
Davis told police that he had a right to defend himself because Flores had struck him, but also stated he did not feel like he was in danger during the altercation, court documents said.
As of Nov. 15, Flores was on a breathing machine with no brain activity, and he was later declared dead on Nov. 16.
Following Flores's death, it appears no enhanced or additional charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday. The case is ongoing in Lake Superior Court, Criminal Division 2, and the next hearing is scheduled on Feb. 3.