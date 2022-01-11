Fight over exchange of words at party led to fatal stabbing, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Gary man told police he and another man exchanged "a few lighthearted insults" while rapping at a party before a fight that led to the other man's stabbing death, court records show.

Justin M. Turner, 29, was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, and aggravated battery.

He's accused of killing Dennis Robinson, 26, of Gary, about 2:40 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 100 block of West 36th Avenue.

Turner has not yet entered pleas to the charges. His bail was set at $85,000 surety or $8,500 cash, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Witnesses told police several people gathered at the home to celebrate Turner's birthday and everyone was having fun until Robinson and Turner began fighting.

One of the witnesses told police he separated Robinson and Turner, and Turner began to leave but then turned around and swung a knife at Robinson at least two times.

Another witness told police Turner swung the knife at Robinson three or four times, records state.