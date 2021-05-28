 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fights, disorderly conduct prompts ban on alcohol at Porter Beach, officials say
alert urgent

Fights, disorderly conduct prompts ban on alcohol at Porter Beach, officials say

Porter Beach

Alcohol is now banned at Porter Beach and law enforcement will have an increased presence. 

 Provided

PORTER — Fights and disorderly behavior at Porter Beach have caused an emergency ban on alcohol by the park superintendent. 

On Friday afternoon an emergency closure against alcoholic beverages at Porter Beach was announced, however, officials said the beach is not closed to the public.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz made the decision after a rash of disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment and physical fights at the beach accompanied by alcohol consumption.

Park and local police presences will also be increased at the beach. The ban on alcohol at Porter Beach will remain in effect from Friday to Sept. 7.

Bruce Rowe, public information officer for the national park, said that issues fueled by alcohol consumption at the beach were first noticed last summer.

He said as far as notable incidents this year, one of the issues have been physical fights between people at the beach, which happened between young visitors last weekend, Rowe said. Authorities were called to handle the incidents.

"In the spring we saw the resumption of people getting out of control due to excessive drinking and we have ramped up law enforcement personnel to try and get things back under control and let this be a family beach as it has always been intended to be," Rowe said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts