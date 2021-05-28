Fights, disorderly conduct prompts ban on alcohol at Porter Beach, officials say

PORTER — Fights and disorderly behavior at Porter Beach have caused an emergency ban on alcohol by the park superintendent.

On Friday afternoon an emergency closure against alcoholic beverages at Porter Beach was announced, however, officials said the beach is not closed to the public.

Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz made the decision after a rash of disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment and physical fights at the beach accompanied by alcohol consumption.

Park and local police presences will also be increased at the beach. The ban on alcohol at Porter Beach will remain in effect from Friday to Sept. 7.

Bruce Rowe, public information officer for the national park, said that issues fueled by alcohol consumption at the beach were first noticed last summer.

He said as far as notable incidents this year, one of the issues have been physical fights between people at the beach, which happened between young visitors last weekend, Rowe said. Authorities were called to handle the incidents.