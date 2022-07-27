'Filth was on every inch of the floors': Woman faces neglect of dependent charges

A Michigan City woman faces four counts of felony neglect of a dependent in a case that alleges the victims, approximately 3 months old, were kept in maggot-infested car seats “all the time.”
A probable cause affidavit filed in LaPorte Superior Court against Jessica Danielle Wisenbaugh, 29, also states a Department of Child Services investigation revealed that Wisenbaugh “does not clean or bathe the children … does not wash their clothes (and) does not clean her floors,” which had “garbage and cat feces” on them.
Police were alerted to the home after an acquaintance of Wisenbaugh’s made social media posts about its condition.
A family case manager for DCS visited the apartment June 10. One of the infant victims was observed drinking from a bottle containing curdled milk; the DCS case manager “thought Victim 2 wasn’t alive,” the affidavit states.
Lady A cancels Porter County Fair show
UPDATE: Waterpark melee suspects identified, photos released
Portage man shot dead in south suburbs, officials say
Woman found dead inside parked car after report of shooting, police say
Man shot in Lakes of the Four Seasons
Crown Point HS teacher accused of sexual relationship with student, faces felony charges
WATCH NOW: 3 in custody after brawl in water park, police say
1 dead after shooting at Calumet Day celebration, police say
US Marshals arrest murder suspect who jumped out 2nd-story window with assualt rifle, fled into abandoned Gary high school, officials say
Coroner releases names of 2 recent homicide victims
2 caught attempting to steal copper from inside shuttered convention center, police say
Cleveland-Cliffs reports $601 million profit in second quarter
JERRY DAVICH: Mother of slain teen begs for justice: 'That’s not self-defense. That’s cold-blooded murder'
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Southlake Mall restaurants, Morkes Chocolates, Pandora Jewelry and Junkluggers of Greater NW Indiana opening
Judge 'shocked' by mother's lack of tears during sentencing for her child's death
“The residence was very hard to walk through with all the filth and items stacked everywhere,” the charging document states. “Filth was on every inch of the floors in the apartment.”
The DCS officials took the children to a hospital emergency room, where each was diagnosed with nutritional neglect of an infant.
Wisenbaugh was arrested and booked into the LaPorte County Jail on July 22 on two Level 6 and two Level 5 counts of felony child neglect.
Bond was set at $15,000 cash. Wisenbaugh's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Preston Walker
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Terry Britney
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dominique Diaz
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal Confinement; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Payne
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew Schutz
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Antwan Fowler
Arrest Date: July 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Floyd III
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christian Delvalle
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Stolen firearm Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Gary, IN
Carl Barrett
Arrest Date: July 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Chicago, IL
Rodger Thompson
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Hudgins
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI; Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator; Possession of a Controlied Substance Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Other Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew King
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Maria Carrillo-Macias
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Deborah Bickel
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Christopher Ownby
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Lake Village, IN
Kaleisha Washington
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Chicago, IL
William Sobolewski
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Melissa Radcliff
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Oshei Gerron
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Garus
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jewlius Jackson
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Kidnapping; Criminal Confinement; Battery Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Hammond, IN
Ashley Fearing
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery on a Person Less than 14 years old Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Landon Bowerson
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Battery; Battery in the Presence of a Child Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Javon West
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Stiffler
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Leonard King
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: South Bend, IN
Melvin Dowdell
Arrest Date: July 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Perry Hurley Jr.
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Westville, IN
Mondez Hurst
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Calumet City, IL
Michael Hawthorne
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal gang intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dante Sellers II
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal gang intimidation; Assisting a Criminal Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brent Loggins
Arrest Date: July 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Peter Muller
Arrest Date: July 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 68
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sherman Arnett
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Fraud; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Thaer Dahapna
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Bridgeview, IL
Arthur Captain Jr.
Arrest Date: July 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Theft of a Firearm Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jason Bailey
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Frederick Stiffler
Arrest Date: July 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Amelia McCullough
Arrest Date: July 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Clarence Sims Jr.
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Curry
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Christopher Webb
Arrest Date: July 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 60
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Edwin Howard
Arrest Date: July 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony Age: 59
Residence: Rochester, NY
Jorge Garcia Jr.
Arrest Date: July 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Carlos Nolasco Rodriguez
Arrest Date: July 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Brett Lawson
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jessica Wisenbaugh
Arrest Date: July 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a dependant Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
LaShayla Johnson
Arrest Date: July 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Billy Butler
Arrest Date: July 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: South Bend, IN
LaShaun Murry
Arrest Date: July 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Luke Hardin
Arrest Date: July 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Charles Curry
Arrest Date: July 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Chesterton, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.