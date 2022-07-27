'Filth was on every inch of the floors': Woman faces neglect of dependent charges

A Michigan City woman faces four counts of felony neglect of a dependent in a case that alleges the victims, approximately 3 months old, were kept in maggot-infested car seats “all the time.”

A probable cause affidavit filed in LaPorte Superior Court against Jessica Danielle Wisenbaugh, 29, also states a Department of Child Services investigation revealed that Wisenbaugh “does not clean or bathe the children … does not wash their clothes (and) does not clean her floors,” which had “garbage and cat feces” on them.

Police were alerted to the home after an acquaintance of Wisenbaugh’s made social media posts about its condition.

A family case manager for DCS visited the apartment June 10. One of the infant victims was observed drinking from a bottle containing curdled milk; the DCS case manager “thought Victim 2 wasn’t alive,” the affidavit states.

“The residence was very hard to walk through with all the filth and items stacked everywhere,” the charging document states. “Filth was on every inch of the floors in the apartment.”

The DCS officials took the children to a hospital emergency room, where each was diagnosed with nutritional neglect of an infant.

Wisenbaugh was arrested and booked into the LaPorte County Jail on July 22 on two Level 6 and two Level 5 counts of felony child neglect.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash. Wisenbaugh's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.