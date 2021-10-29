Final charge dropped against Porter woman accused of cheating friend on deathbed

"There was no evidence presented that Cheryl Pratt induced, caused, threatened or otherwise coerced (alleged victim) to sign the quit claim deeds," the motion reads. "Rather, the undisputed evidence presented showed that it was (alleged victim's) intent that the property be transferred to Cheryl Pratt."

Prosecutors said the homeowner created a trust in March 1997, and Pratt was not mentioned. An amendment was added in August 2012 spelling out that two appraisals were to be done before the home was sold, and again, Pratt was not mentioned.

Another amendment done in January 2017 states the home was to be appraised and the first right of refusal given to Pratt, police said. The selling price would reflect a deduction for a $25,000 loan made by Pratt a few years earlier and home improvements to be done by Pratt.

Pratt began improving a 500-square-foot section of the home, and police believe she fraudulently billed for labor not done because it would reduce the purchase price.

A further amendment done April 12, 2017 — eight days before the homeowner's death — removed the trustee and health care representative, police said. The two-sentence amendment was peculiar in that it was handwritten on notebook paper, no witnesses were listed, and the homeowner's signature was not as clear as previous signatures by her.