Final co-defendant pleads guilty in Schererville woman's 2012 shooting death

CROWN POINT — The last of three co-defendants pleaded guilty Wednesday to planning a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a Schererville woman in 2012.

Michael A. Craig, 31, of Merrillville, could avoid prison time if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Craig admitted in his plea agreement to working with co-defendants William Blasingame III, 39, of Harvey, Illinois, and Stephen L. Henderson, of Gary, to rob Jacqueline Gardner, 24, and her boyfriend May 19, 2012, as she returned to her apartment from work.

The men attacked Gardner in the hallway outside her apartment and shot her to death, according to Craig's plea agreement.

Gardner's family described her as someone who enjoyed making others happy. She left behind two young children, one of whom will never know her mother because she was still breastfeeding when Gardner was killed.

Craig pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, a class C felony.

He could face a sentence of two to eight years, but he would be ordered to serve the time in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program if he's deemed eligible, his plea agreement states.