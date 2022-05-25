Final guilty plea in coke ring feeding northern Indiana, feds say

Federal officials say they have secured a guilty plea from the eighth and final defendant involved in a southwest Michigan-based cocaine ring that was feeding the illegal drug into northern Indiana.

Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, a Mexican national in the United States on a tourist visa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The ring centered around New Buffalo, Michigan, resident Ivan Huerta Hernandez, 33, who through conduits in Mexico, was supplied by sources in Chicago, including Antunez, officials said.

"Huerta Hernandez then distributed cocaine to dealers in West Michigan and Northern Indiana," the DOJ said.

Approximately 90 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed arrest and search warrants on the morning of Nov. 3, 2021 in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, federal officials said.

"Investigators seized over 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, approximately $100,000 in cash, six vehicles linked to cocaine trafficking, and two firearms," officials said.

Mark Totten, United States attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said, "The guilty pleas in this case represent a significant victory against a transnational drug trafficking conspiracy."

"My office is committed to combating large-scale traffickers who bring these poisons to the Western District of Michigan," he said. "This prosecution demonstrates the power of pooling the resources of federal, state, and local governments."

"Drug trafficking organizations do not recognize political boundaries and we must continue to work together to combat drug trafficking organizations across Michigan, the Midwest and the United States," Totten said.

Those who have pleaded guilty in connection with the drug ring are Juan Martinez Camarillo, 37, and Santiago Cardenas, 41, both of Michigan City; Manuel Eudave, 54, of LaPorte; Donald James Rogers, 62, and Hernandez, both of New Buffalo; Marcus Jemel Johnson, 41, of Benton Harbor, Michigan; Antunez, of Chicago; and Henry Shavar Nichols, 41, of Greenville, South Carolina.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.