GARY — A Hammond woman has been identified as the victim in a homicide Wednesday in the city's Tolleston section.

Pamela Crider, 42, died from gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police found Crider lying unresponsive in the road about 5:25 a.m. after responding to the area for a report of shots fired, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. She was shot in the face.

Coroner's investigators identified Crider through fingerprints.

Crider was found in a residential area, about five blocks north of Tolleston Park.

Her killing marks the 12th homicide so far this year in Gary, records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kris Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

