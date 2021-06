Fire at apartment building sends three to hospital, police say

CALUMET CITY — The American Red Cross was on scene to offer disaster relief for residents who were displaced after a multi-unit apartment building fire early Saturday morning.

Fire and police personnel responded to a fire in the first block of 158th Place around 5:30 a.m., Chief of Police Kevin Kolosh said. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a portion of the building engulfed in flames.

All occupants of the apartment building were evacuated, Kolosh said, and three people were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The Calumet City Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames and keep the fire from spreading throughout the building, he said. Surrounding area fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.

The fire seems to have been accidental, based on a preliminary investigation by fire officials. Kolosh said the fire alarm system was working and alerted emergency personnel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.