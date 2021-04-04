Fire damages Munster home, sends smoke billowing over Borman

MUNSTER — A fire heavily damaged a home in a neighborhood just south of the Little Calumet River on Sunday and sent smoke billowing over the Borman Expressway.

Munster firefighters responded to the blaze Sunday evening, which caused heavy damage to one home and may have caused heat damage to neighboring homes, an eyewitness said.

Firefighters from multiple Northwest Indiana and south suburban Cook County departments assisted at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available Sunday night.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

