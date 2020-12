Fire destroys home, displaces family, fire chief says

LAKE STATION — An early morning blaze destroyed a home and left a family displaced in Lake Station.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday firefighters were called to a home at Decatur Street and Marquette Road, said Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas.

When firefighters arrived, flames were jutting though the roof. Fazekas said the residents were able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

The damage to the home made it a total loss and the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

