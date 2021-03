Fire displaces family; caused by juvenile playing with lighter fluid, fire chief says

MERRILLVILLE — A garage fire spread to a house, causing a Merrillville family to be displaced Tuesday, firefighters said.

Around 11 a.m. crews were called to the 1300 block of West 83rd Avenue, said Merrillville Fire Department Chief Ed Yerga.

Merrillville firefighters arrived in the neighborhood to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the roof of an attached garage. South winds pushed the fire into the house, causing damage.

All of the residents made it safely outside and there were no injuries.

Crown Point, Hobart and Gary firefighters assisted the Merrillville Fire Department. Within 30 minutes the flames were extinguished and crews worked to clear the scene of any hot spots in the debris.

Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was found to be caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter in garage, Yerga said.

The family was displaced the home sustained serious damage.

