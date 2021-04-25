 Skip to main content
Fire guts second-floor NWI residence
alert urgent

Fire guts second-floor NWI residence

GARY — A fire on the second floor of a home has left the residence uninhabitable. 

Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell told The Times in an email no one was injured after an apartment in a second-story home caught fire Sunday afternoon.  

Firefighters could be seen pushing smoldering debris out of a second floor window of the Windsor apartment building, located in the 600 block of Delaware Street, around 2 p.m. Sunday. 

Soot could be seen extending from one of the second floor windows to the roof line. 

Although the fire was contained to a bedroom in one of the second floor apartments, O'Donnell said residents of the four-apartment complex have been temporarily displaced, as power to the building has been shut off. 

O'Donnell said the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious. 

Mary Freda

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

