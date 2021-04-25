Fire guts second-floor NWI residence

A Gary firefighter pushes smoldering debris out of the second floor window at the Windsor apartment building as they work the scene of a fire Sunday at Delaware Street and East Seventh Avenue.
Gary firefighters work the scene of a fire Sunday at Delaware Street and East Seventh Avenue that damaged a second floor apartment.
A Gary firefighter looks out the window of a second floor apartment Sunday afternoon where a fire damaged an apartment building at Delaware Street and East Seventh Avenue.
Gary firefighters on the scene of a fire at Delaware Street and East Seventh Avenue Sunday.
Gary firefighters work the scene of a fire Sunday at Delaware Street and East Seventh Avenue that damaged a second floor apartment. No injuries were reported.
See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.
GARY — A fire on the second floor of a home has left the residence uninhabitable.
Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell told The Times in an email no one was injured after an apartment in a second-story home caught fire Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters could be seen pushing smoldering debris out of a second floor window of the Windsor apartment building, located in the 600 block of Delaware Street, around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Soot could be seen extending from one of the second floor windows to the roof line.
Although the fire was contained to a bedroom in one of the second floor apartments, O'Donnell said residents of the four-apartment complex have been temporarily displaced, as power to the building has been shut off.
O'Donnell said the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious.
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Don Johnson, from Lake County's Most Wanted
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Don Lenheart Johnson
Gender: Male DOB: May 27, 1973 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Melissa Nicole Pirowski
Gender: Female DOB: March 6, 1985 Eye color: Brown Red Hair color: Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 268 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Rodney William Bradley
Gender: Male DOB: Aug. 17, 1987 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 295 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing cocaine
Provided
Brian Henry-Adam Davis
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 27, 1990 Eye color: Blue Blonde Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted for: Burglary
Provided
Charles Walter Curry
Gender: Male DOB: March 22, 1977 Eye color: Blue Blonde Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 175 pounds
Wanted for: Auto theft
Provided
Clyde Delapaz
Gender: Male DOB: Nov. 18, 1989 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-7 Weight: 140 pounds
Wanted for: Failure to register as violent sex offender
Provided
Corey Lavon Thomas
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 30, 1988 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 163 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted murder
Provided
Darnell Thomas
Gender: Male DOB: Oct. 21, 1967 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 240 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing cocaine, possession of firearm by felon
Provided
Devonta Vontrell Williams
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 1, 1992 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 145 pounds
Wanted for: Arson
Provided
Keonte Javar Dean
Gender: Male DOB: Nov. 7, 1993 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 300 pounds
Wanted for: Burglary
Provided
Michael Alvin Summers
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 6, 1980 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-4 Weight: 200 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
Pierre Wisdom Brewer
Gender: Male DOB: Jan. 2, 1999 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted murder
Provided
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.