Fire guts second-floor NWI residence

GARY — A fire on the second floor of a home has left the residence uninhabitable.

Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell told The Times in an email no one was injured after an apartment in a second-story home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen pushing smoldering debris out of a second floor window of the Windsor apartment building, located in the 600 block of Delaware Street, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Soot could be seen extending from one of the second floor windows to the roof line.

Although the fire was contained to a bedroom in one of the second floor apartments, O'Donnell said residents of the four-apartment complex have been temporarily displaced, as power to the building has been shut off.

O'Donnell said the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.