Fire near downtown Valpo fills sky with smoke
A fire at a Valparaiso recycling facility near the downtown sent a large plume of smoke into the air Monday morning.

VALPARAISO — A fire at a recycling facility near the downtown sent a large plume of smoke into the air Monday morning.

But the blaze is contained and firefighters were successfully knocking it down shortly after arriving, said Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the Valparaiso Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a pile of mixed recyclables in the area of Daly and Boundary streets near south Calumet Avenue, he said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story.

