Fire ravages two Hammond houses; community fundraises for local coach

HAMMOND — After a fire ravaged two Hammond houses, community members are fundraising to help a local baseball coach who lost his home.

First responders were dispatched at 11 p.m. Monday for a fire in the 1600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

Michael and Nancy Echeverria, of Hammond, were heading home after their nightly walk when they saw flames. At first they thought it may be a backyard bonfire, but then saw it was a more serious situation.

"By the time we got down the alley we realized it was much bigger than a backyard fire pit fire, and there was no one around," Michael Echeverria said. "I got to the back yard and got the neighbors' attention by yelling, 'Fire' and, 'Everyone get out!'"

He said it was scary how fast the flames spread.

The fire started on the back deck of the house and the high winds caused the flames to spread to a house next door, firefighters said. Crews were met with heavy flames and smoke, with the fire engulfing the first house and the northwest corner of the neighboring home.

Hammond crews battled the blazes for about three hours with about half of the department on the scene.

All of the residents were safely out of the structures and no injuries were reported. Both houses are potentially total losses; however damages are still being assessed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Tuesday, Kirsten Markusic, umpire in chief at Lakeshore Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth, announced a fundraiser for Coach James "Bo" Kender, who lost his home in the fire.

"Bo is always willing to help others and be there as a mentor," Markusic said. "We’re a family at Lakeshore. When someone is down, we come together to help them out. We’ve got each other’s backs."

Lakeshore Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth, a reputable Region baseball and softball league, is raising money for Kender so that he can rebuild his house. The group is holding a 50/50 fundraiser Saturday during games at the Lakeshore Cal Ripken area of the Robertsdale Sports Complex in Forsythe Park, 1800 Caroline Ave. in Whiting.

The games will begin at 10 a.m., with the final game beginning at 4 p.m.

The winner will be announced on the Lakeshore Cal Ripken Facebook page, where more information can be found.

A GoFundMe page has also been started for Kender at bit.ly/bofundraiser, which is titled, "Whiting community member who lost house to fire."

